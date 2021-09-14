Life is Strange: True Colors gets a lo-fi makeover

Life is Strange: True Colors has its very own lo-fi twist on YouTube starring Alex Chen.

Earlier this week, Square Enix announced that they'd recreated Life is Strange: True Colors protagonist Alex Chen in the image of the now-famous "lo-fi beats to chill/relax to" category on YouTube. While Alex is the cover star of the new creation, it's actually an outlet for remixed tracks from the Life is Strange: True Colors soundtrack.

Right now, you can check out the complete remixed soundtrack from Square Enix's new game just below in the YouTube video. There's well over an hour's worth of chill vibes contained within, and considering True Colors has some absolute bangers on its soundtrack in the first place, this is sure to be a real treat for your ears.

Life is Strange: True Colors is technically the fourth entry in the Square Enix franchise, and is the second game in the series to be developed by Deck Nine, who originally headed up prequel adventure Before the Storm. The new adventure isn't done just yet though, because prequel episode Wavelengths is launching as DLC later this month on September 30, exploring companion Steph's radio career in Haven Springs before Alex's arrival.

Life is Strange: True Colors is out right now across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and unlike previous instalments, it skips out the episodic format in favor of one package. To see what we made of Alex Chen's debut outing, you can head over to our glowing Life is Strange: True Colors review for more.

Alternatively, you can check out our complete Life is Strange: True Colors endings guide if you've already completed Alex's tale but want to see all that the adventure has to offer.