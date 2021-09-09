Life is Strange: True Colors endings - all of the choices and decisions you can make

Which Life is Strange: True Colors ending you get will depend on the choices and decisions you make throughout the five chapters that make up the game, along with a final decision you're presented with. Officially, there are six different endings you can see, but these are slight variations on two core outcomes you can choose from when it comes to the close of chapter 5. As with previous Life is Strange games, you'll be faced with many choices to make throughout your time in True Colors. Along with having the freedom to choose dialogue responses in conversation, you'll also be presented with bigger decisions to make that will impact you and those around you in Haven Springs.

It's not always easy to determine what the best course of action is, so if you're stuck on some of the biggest Life is Strange: True Colors choices and you're wondering how it will affect the overall outcome of Alex's journey, you've come to the right place. Below, we've detailed all of the different Life is Strange: True Colors endings as well the outcome of some of the bigger choices you have to make.

It goes without saying that this will include major spoilers for Life is Strange: True Colors, so if you'd rather discover it for yourself, turn back now.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Take away Charlotte's anger or leave her alone

(Image credit: Square Enix)

At the close of chapter 3, you'll have to decide whether you take away Charlotte's intense anger or leave her alone. Of course, there are no right or wrong answers here, but what you decide will impact Charlotte in different ways and slightly alter what happens later on in chapter 5.

Take away Charlotte's anger - Alex will take on Charlotte's anger, which leads to Alex having an angry outburst in front of Steph and Ryan shortly after. Because of this, Steph and Ryan will leave the apartment and you'll investigate the USB on your own. During the festival in chapter 4, you'll meet Charlotte, who tells you she will feel numb before leaving. Later on, she won't stand up for you during the final confrontation during town council meeting in chapter 5.

Leave her alone - On your way out of the room, you can apologize or offer reassurance that everything's going to be okay. Afterwards, Alex doesn't have an outburst and Ryan and Steph will stay with you as you look through the USB and offer their thoughts. When you see Char during the festival, you share a moment by the river where she apologizes for being horrible and later stands up for you in Chapter 5.

Tell Riley about Eleanor at the bus stop or not

(Image credit: Square Enix)

During chapter 4, you can discover that Riley is at the bus stop after looking into the emotions of Eleanor at the festival. If you go to the bus stop and speak with Riley, you'll have to decide whether you tell her about Eleanor's condition or not. Eleanor doesn't want Riley to know since she wants to stop her from pursuing her dreams outside of Haven, so it's a tough choice to make.

Tell Riley about Eleanor - If you tell Riley about Eleanor's condition at the bus stop, Riley will decide to stay in Haven to be with her. Outside of Riley's circumstances, the major outcome of this choice is that Eleanor won't stand up for you during the town council meeting in chapter 5, and Alex will be hurt by it.

Keep Eleanor's confidence - If you keep Eleanor's condition a secret, Riley will leave Haven to pursue her aspirations outside of the town. Eleanor will speak up for you during the meeting in chapter 5, and say that you're trustworthy.

Sign the affidavit or risk taking Pike's fear

In chapter 4, Pike will take you into custody as a result of the evidence you discovered by taking the USB. Here, Pike asks you to sign an affidavit stating that you won't pursue Typhon further and let go of the evidence you found. Alex can sense Pike's fear about Typhon, and it's here that you can decide whether you sign the affidavit, or continue to resist by taking away Pike's fear.

Sign the affidavit - If you sign the affidavit, the story will still go in the same direction, but the only difference is Pike will be too afraid to confirm what you're saying during the town council meeting.

Risk taking Pike's fear - If you do remove his fear, Pike will speak up for you later on. There are subtle differences in the following scenes, too, such changes in dialogue and Alex's frame of mind immediately after the house.

Life is Strange: True Colors endings

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Life is Strange: True Colors endings hinge on two choices - whether to stay in Haven and build a life there, or seek adventure and leave the town. While these are the two main outcomes, they can vary slightly depending on some of the above choices, as well as if you decide to establish a romantic relationship with Steph or Ryan in chapter 4.

Below are all of the endings you can get in Life is Strange: True Colors -

Stay in Haven - You stay in Haven and start to build a life for yourself in the town. Steph decides to leave Haven and hands over the record store to you.

Seek adventure - You leave Haven and pursue a music career. If you kept Eleanor's confidence, didn't take Charlotte's anger, and you removed Pike's fear, all of them will be at the bus stop to see you off. If you made the alternative choices, they won't be there.

If you formed a romantic relationship with Ryan on the rooftop, he can feature in the ending.

Stay in Haven with Ryan - You stay in Haven with Ryan. Steph will still leave and hand over the record store. You'll see the pair share moments together as they build a life in the town.

Seek adventure with Ryan - Just like before, if you leave Haven you'll set off to peruse your music. Only this time, Ryan will go with you. On stage you'll get a text from him showing his support and photos of him will be in your guitar case.

Likewise, if you establish a romantic relationship with Steph on the rooftop, she can also be with you if you stay or leave.

Stay in Haven with Steph - If you stay in Haven, Steph will stay with you and you'll work in the record shop together. Here you'll see them share moments together.

Seek adventure with Steph - If you leave, Steph will go with you as you pursue your music career. Steph will also send you a supportive text before your show and her photos can be seen in your guitar case.