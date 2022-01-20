Life is Strange: Remastered Collection gets delayed again but only on Nintendo Switch

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been pushed back on Nintendo Switch with other platforms still on schedule for next month.

Announced via the series’ official Twitter account , the dedicated Life is Strange team revealed that the Nintendo Switch version of the remastered collection will be delayed due to the games in the collection needing "a bit more time until they are ready." The statement provided doesn’t give an exact date for the Switch release, just promises that they will become available "later this year."

Thankfully, the other platforms the remastered collection will release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and PS5 & Xbox Series X (via backwards compatibility), sticking to their previously-announced release date of February 1, 2022. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the collection has been delayed as it was originally supposed to release alongside the latest game in the series Life is Strange: True Colors back in September 2021.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, here’s what you’ll get in the two game bundle. The original Life is Strange game - which stars childhood best friends Max and Chloe - as well as its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm have both received makeovers with updated visuals using facial motion capture, a complete lighting overhaul, and a brand new game engine. It’s the perfect excuse to revisit old friends in Arcadia Bay or start the series for the very first time.