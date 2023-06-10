Life-sim Life by You shows off how jobs will work for the first time

By Sam Loveridge
published

A sneak peek at how jobs will work in this anticipated title from the former head of The Sims

Paradox has shown off a little gameplay footage of how jobs will work in Life by You as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase powered by Intel

Studio director of marketing, King Choi, joined us to walk fans through a sneak peek of a day at work with one Life by You human, a barista called Harli.

We start by following her to the coffee shop where she works, where she'll need to complete several tasks before finishing up her work day. This includes cleaning up the display cabinets where some cakes are being held. Apparently, customers will inspect the cabinet itself before picking up any treats.

We already know that the Sims competitor will allow you to create custom careers and jobs for your characters when it launches into early access in September. According to Paradox Tectonic head and Sims veteran, Rod Humble, you'll be able to choose from a selection of jobs such as retail and white-collar professions, but you can make anything you want if that's not an available option. 

Alongside the job creation tools, there will also be other customization tools like the Build Tool, Object Editor Tool, and Conversation Creator Tool. Paradox Tectonic has also confirmed the game won't have any loading screens

During the Future Games Show presentation, we were also reminded that Life by You will feature mod support too. "The creator tools, as well as editors, that you'll be able to play with in our game, will allow you to get your hands on the same game tool that our game team is using to actually make the game in order to make your own UGC and mods," says King Choi.

Life by You is set to release into Early Access on September 12, 2023, and will be available to play on PC through the Epic Game Store and Steam, where you can wishlist the game right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.