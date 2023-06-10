Life-sim Life by You shows off how jobs will work for the first time

Paradox has shown off a little gameplay footage of how jobs will work in Life by You as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase powered by Intel.

Studio director of marketing, King Choi, joined us to walk fans through a sneak peek of a day at work with one Life by You human, a barista called Harli.

We start by following her to the coffee shop where she works, where she'll need to complete several tasks before finishing up her work day. This includes cleaning up the display cabinets where some cakes are being held. Apparently, customers will inspect the cabinet itself before picking up any treats.

We already know that the Sims competitor will allow you to create custom careers and jobs for your characters when it launches into early access in September. According to Paradox Tectonic head and Sims veteran, Rod Humble, you'll be able to choose from a selection of jobs such as retail and white-collar professions, but you can make anything you want if that's not an available option.

Alongside the job creation tools, there will also be other customization tools like the Build Tool, Object Editor Tool, and Conversation Creator Tool. Paradox Tectonic has also confirmed the game won't have any loading screens.

During the Future Games Show presentation, we were also reminded that Life by You will feature mod support too. "The creator tools, as well as editors, that you'll be able to play with in our game, will allow you to get your hands on the same game tool that our game team is using to actually make the game in order to make your own UGC and mods," says King Choi.

Life by You is set to release into Early Access on September 12, 2023, and will be available to play on PC through the Epic Game Store and Steam, where you can wishlist the game right now.

