Hit Adam Sandler Netflix film with Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score is getting a sequel

Animated movie Leo is getting a sequel at Netflix.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during an earnings call (via The Wrap) that the team is "kicking around Leo 2."

"The animation team is firing on all cylinders," Sarandos added. “Look, I think Leo resonated for the same reason The Sea Beast did last year. People love it. And they do watch it over and over again, which drives engagement and attachment," Sarandos said. "Leo and The Sea Beast are proof points that we can create original IP in the animated space. I’m super thrilled with Leo."

Leo, which stars Adam Sandler as the voice of a 74-year-old lizard who has been stuck as a class pet for decades, proved to be a smash hit upon release on the streamer.

In its first week, Leo (which is sitting at a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes) scored the biggest audience ever for a Netflix animated feature with 34.6 million views – adding another 23.6 million views in the following week. The cast also features Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, and Jason Alexander.

Next up for Adam Sandler on Netflix is Spaceman. The sci-fi movie, from Chernobyl’s Johan Renck, follows Sandler’s titular astronaut as he heads to the edge of the galaxy to collect ancient dust. While there, he encounters a spider-like creature voiced by The Batman’s Paul Dano. You can watch the first trailer for the project, streaming on March 1, now.

