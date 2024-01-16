Adam Sandler’s astronaut encounters Paul Dano's creepy alien in trailer for new Netflix sci-fi film from Chernobyl director

Upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie Spaceman stars Adam Sandler as a troubled astronaut in its new trailer, which you can watch above.

The film, which comes from Chernobyl director Johan Renck, follows Jakub Procházka (Sandler) as he’s sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect ancient dust. However, as his life back on Earth starts to fall to pieces, he encounters a strange creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

As can be seen from the new trailer, the spider-like extraterrestrial claims to be there to help him keep his grip on reality. However, as the creature voiced by The Batman star Paul Dano starts to "assist him in his emotional distress", Jakub finds it harder to work out what is real and what isn’t. The new look at the sci-fi epic also sees Carey Mulligan starring as Jakub’s pregnant wife Lenka Procházka, as well as a glimpse at the experimental style of the upcoming movie too.

"I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know," director Renck told Netflix’s Tudum. "I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound."

Spaceman is due to debut at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February and it will hit Netflix on March 1. For what else to stream, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows available now.