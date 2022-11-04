Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Leeds will be looking for a win this Saturday when they take on Bournemouth on Elland Road. The Whites are currently ranking one place behind the Cherries on the Premier League table but will be hoping to turn things around with this six-pointer. The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, read on for a full break down of how to watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream and get the Premier League game from anywhere.

While Leeds will be looking to climb the table this weekend, Bournemouth need to avoid what would be their fourth defeat in a row. The winner could end up as high as 11th despite the sides ranking at 15th and 14th respectively going into the game.

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook says his team need to sharpen up in time for the match at Elland Road. The Cherries have struggled this season, racking up three defeats in a row. The latest was against Tottenham Hotspurs last Saturday, where Bournemouth lost 3-2 having led 2-0.

To add to their recent defeats, the Dorset side will also be down two key players for Saturday's game. Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, who was signed this summer, is set to be out until 2023 with a hamstring injury. He's been replaced by Mark Travers, who has conceded 20 goals this season. Another player who will not be at Elland Road is defender Lloyd Kelly, who has been out since September.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will have something thinking to do regarding his attacking line-up. Luis Sinisterra returned to training this week and should he include striker Patrick Bamford who popped up to assist the winner at Anfield last Saturday?

Will Leeds carry on their winning energy this Saturday? Or will Bournemouth be able to turn things around? Don't miss the action on Saturday afternoon. Read our guide on how to watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need.

Watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream.

Can I watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Leeds vs Bournemouth is a Saturday 3pm kick-off in the UK and, sadly, that means that the game will not be televised on UK TV. That said, if you are a US or Australian citizen currently in the UK, you can watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream with a VPN. Use the VPN to set you location to your usual home and then tune into the coverage on NBC Sports or Optus as normal. Full details just above.

Watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream in the US

NBC is the rights holder in the US for all the Premier League games and, while many of those are on the Peacock streaming service, the Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream will be found on the CNBC cable channel. The game kicks off at 11am EDT and 8am PDT. If you don't have cable TV, then you can pick up CNBC and a host of other networks in an instant by using a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV or FuboTV. Sling TV costs $35 per month. Chose the Sling Blue package for CNBC. You can get your first month of Sling at half price with this discount. There are on long contracts. You can cancel at any time. There are no big commitments with FuboTV either. FuboTV starts at $64.99 but you get a much broader selection of channels. You can get a 7-day free trial of FuboTV here and cancel before you have to pay if you're not enjoying it. Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling or FuboTV accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Leeds vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

Leeds vs Bournemouth is being shown on FuboTV in Canada, and the game kicks off at 11am EDT and 8am PDT. A FuboTV subscription costs $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and the streaming service will show every single Premier League game this season as well as a host of other sports. If you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune into your FuboTV subscription as if you were at home.

