Latest Overwatch patch targets tanks

Overwatch 2's latest set of Beta patch notes target Tanks specifically.

Earlier today on July 15, Blizzard published a brand new list of patch notes for Overwatch 2 over on the game's official website (opens in new tab). This new patch seems to be aimed at Tank characters in particular, as Doomfist, Orisa, and Junker Queen have all seen changes to some degree.

For example, Junker Queen's Commanding Shout ability has seen its radius reduced from 20 to 15 meters, and Orisa's movement speed with the Javelin Spin ability has been increased from 40 to 50 percent. Elsewhere, Doomfist's Rocket Punch ability now deals damage to all enemies knocked back by the ability, instead of only just the first target hit.

Additionally, Junker Queen's Rampage ability has seen its radius reduced from six to five meters, and Orisa's Fortify ability now disables critical damage. Finally, Doomfist's Power Block ability has seen its speed penalty while blocking reduced from 50 to 35 percent, and the minimum damage mitigated to empower Rocket Punch has now been decreased from 100 to 90 damage.

Tanks might be the broad focus of this new patch for Overwatch 2's Beta, but the patch has also hit Symmetra, Sojourn, and Zenyatta. The former has seen the Teleporter ability cooldown reduced from 16 to 12 seconds, while the latter has had his overall shield health reduced from 175 points to 150. Meanwhile, Sojourn's Railgun fire rate has been reduced from 15 to 14 shots per second.

This is actually the second Overwatch 2 Beta patch this week, as a few days ago, Mercy's Guardian Angel "super jump" ability was finally fixed with a new update. Elsewhere in the same patch, Moira actually got a full rework, seeing her Biotic Orb ability actually turned into separate abilities, each with different cooldown periods.

