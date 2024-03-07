Upcoming horror movie with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets new trailer, and it looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

The official full trailer for upcoming horror film Late Night with the Devil has dropped, and it looks like a mix of The Exorcist and retro late-night talk shows.

From the producers of Paranormal Activity and Barbarian comes a new and different type of found-footage horror flick, Late Night with the Devil, which follows a demonic possession broadcast live on air. Set on Halloween night in 1977, the movie follows host Jack Delroy, played by The Boogeyman ’s David Dastmalchian, whose late-night talk show becomes a possession site when he invites the sole survivor of a Satanic church's mass suicide on as a guest.

In the trailer, we see Jack, in an attempt to keep his TV show alive and his audience happy, invite a string of strange and unusual guests onto his show in celebration of Halloween including a hypnotist and of course Doctor June, and Lily – the subject of June’s new book ‘Conversations with the Devil’. Despite warnings of Lily’s obvious demonic possession, Jack pushes the doctor to communicate with the Devil via the young girl, but in doing so releases a powerful entity that affects the whole studio, putting himself and the whole nation in danger for his own selfish gain and greed.

Horror fans are already ecstatic over the clip and have taken to Reddit to discuss the upcoming film. "This looks cool as hell," writes one fan, whilst another adds, "Reminds me of Ghostwatch on the BBC. Honestly one of the coolest concepts I've seen in horror." Many are praising the explorative filming style of the found-footage film, which differs from other movies in the sub-genre and the usual shaky camera in hand we normally see. "This is one of the coolest movie ideas I’ve seen in a while. I’m just glad we’re getting something fresh and original."

The first teaser was released earlier this year, giving us our first glimpse of the televised event gone wrong. Critics and audiences alike were immediately in awe, crowning the upcoming film with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes , which still stands today.

Late Night with the Devil is directed by Australian filmmaking brothers Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes, and stars Dastmalchian alongside Ingrid Torelli, Laura Gordon, and Georgina Haig.