It's been almost two years since we last saw anything out of Laika: Aged Through Blood, the gorgeous western-inspired metroidvania from developer Brainwash Gang. But the studio behind Friends vs Friends and Gritto showed up at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel with a brand new trailer and we couldn't be more excited. Better still, Laika: Aged Through Blood is getting a Steam demo on June 19 so that you can try this ambitious action game for yourself.

The news was announced alongside a fresh look at the vehicular-combat game in action, where you'll fight through a lush, hand-painted post-apocalyptic world from the back of a motorcycle. Brainwash also confirmed that the game will launch on PC (Steam and Epic Game Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

While the art direction caught our attention, it's Laika's unique approach to survival which kept ahold of it. Not only will your motorcycle be a vehicle for exploration, but the fast-paced combat too. It's difficult to describe, but imagine the tight action of Dead Cells meets the bending courses of Trials meets the precise agility of Rollerdrome. It's a heady concoction but, if this new Laika: Aged Through Blood trailer is anything to go by, one which Brainwash Gang is pulling off with ease.

The new trailer also confirmed that you'll be able to craft and upgrade weapons too, using resources gathered on your travels to improve your potency and survivability. Naturally, we're eager to see more, particularly of the massive screen-filling boss battles and of the story, which promises to explore a mother-daughter relationship in a dangerous wasteland.

Laika: Aged Through Blood is expected to launch in 2023 for PC and console, and you'll want to check out that Steam demo on June 19 to see how it handles for yourself. To be there when it lands, be sure to visit the official Laika: Aged Through Blood Steam page and add it to your Wishlist.

