L.A. under siege by replicants in Blade Runner 2029 #5

Titan Comics' spinoff Blade Runner comics continue this summer, continuing the story of Detective Aahna 'Ash' Ashina in the year 2029.

"A fanatical army of super-human replicants have laid siege to L.A.," reads Titan's description for Blade Runner 2029 #5. "Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader Yotun before he destroys both her and the city she loves."

Here's the primary cover by Dani Strips, along with variant covers by Syd Mead, Eldo Yoshimizu, and Claudia Ianniciello.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Blade Runner 2029 #5 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Set 10 years after the original Blade Runner film (and 20 years before the recent sequel), Titan Comics' Blade Runner 2029 is an official, in-continuity story written by the co-writer of that recent film, Mike Johnson. Andres Guinaldo is drawing the series.

Blade Runner 2029 follows a runner named Ash who has come out of retirement, but is now using the job of secretary to assist her replicant targets in making a life for themselves.

Blade Runner 2029 #5 goes on sale on June 30. Blade Runner 2029 #1 through #3 are available now, with #4 coming April 7. The first four issues of this series are being collected in a softcover collection called Blade Runner 2029: Vol. 1: Reunion which goes on sale on July 6.

Just like the comics in the world of Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2029 is available digitally as well as in print. For the best digital comics reading experience, make sure you've read our rundown of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.