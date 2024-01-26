There's been another murder: Knives Out 3 looks set to start filming this year

Knives Out 3 will likely start filming this year, Deadline has reported.

The update was mentioned in an article posted on-site, focused on producer Katie McNeil, who has worked on titles such as Blue Valentine and The Zookeeper's Wife, joining Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson's independent studio T-Street. In recent months, the company has released the likes of Poker Face, Fair Play and American Fiction, the latter of which just received five Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

As expected, Johnson is set to write and direct the third Knives Out installment, which will once again see Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc try to solve a head-scratchingly twisty whodunnit. We last saw the murderer-catching maestro flex his sleuthing chops in 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where he and several others were invited to the secluded Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). When one of the guests winds up dead, Blanc must identify the killer before it's too late.

Considering the original Knives Out and Glass Onion came out three years apart, a 2024 shoot for the next chapter makes sense for the franchise's timeline, with Netflix and Johnson presumably eyeing a 2025 release.

"Our approach to movies is the same as when we made Brick. Find great people to work with who are both talented and nice to be around," said Johnson and Bergman in a statement. "Katie is that and more and we're so excited to welcome her to the team."

McNeill added: "I have been a fan of Rian and Ram's work since Brick, and I admire what they have built together. They have achieved an impressive body of work while also supporting some of the most inspiring filmmakers in the business. I am deeply grateful for the faith they have in me and I am honored to be joining their team."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now.