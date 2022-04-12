Kingdom Hearts 4 director says fans shouldn’t expect any more news until "way after E3 period"

By published

We may not hear any more news about Kingdom Hearts 4 until 2024

Kingdom Hearts 4 screenshot
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts 4 director Tetsuya Nomura says we shouldn’t expect to hear any more information about the upcoming game for a while. 

During the Q&A session at the Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary celebration event - where Kingdom Hearts 4 was originally announced - series director Tetsuya Nomura said more information about the game is due "at a very later date." This quote comes directly from fans who attended the in-person event in Tokyo over the weekend and was shared by Kingdom Hearts fan-site KH13 (opens in new tab)

According to fans, Nomura said we won’t get any more news about Kingdom Hearts 4 until "way after E3’s period." Of course, as we all know E3 2022 has been completely canceled this year but what Nomura probably means is that we won’t hear anything until well after when E3 is usually held in early summer. Nomura also reportedly said that the reason why Square Enix decided to debut Kingdom Hearts 4 during its "early development" stage was apparently due to wanting to "avoid it being leaked early." 

The Q&A event also revealed a number of other interesting things about the upcoming Kingdom Hearts sequel including that all of the footage in the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer is rendered in real-time by the game engine, Unreal Engine 4. However, KH4 will actually be developed using the new Unreal Engine 5, so it’s going to end up looking even more impressive than it already does. 

Nomura also revealed that a new world is currently in development - with many theorizing that it could be a Star Wars-themed world - and that the narration in both trailers (Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link and KH4) was recorded by "a character you have known for a long time."

As the voice-over has only been recorded in Japanese for now, it’s hard for Western players to recognize who it is. As mentioned in the KH13 article though, some fans are suggesting that it could be Young Xehanort. Without official confirmation yet though, we will just have to wait and see.

Still trying to catch up with all the information revealed over the weekend? Find out who the girl in the new trailer is with our Kingdom Hearts 4 Strelitzia guide. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.