Killadelphia brings together Spawn, Savage Dragon, Blacula, Dracula, and John Adams for the most gonzo comic crossover ever

Image Comics' creator-owned Killadelphia is about to embark on one of the most unlikely crossovers in comic book history (and there have been some doozies). Starting in November's Killadelphia #31, by series creators writer Rodney Barnes and artist Jason Shawn Alexander, the forces of Heaven and Hell will go to war in the streets of Philadelphia, with some well-known characters enlisted on both sides, including Image Comics icons Spawn and Savage Dragon, cult-classic movie monster Blacula, and, just for good measure, the classic literary icon Count Dracula too.

The story of Killadelphia is already a gonzo grindhouse horror slugfest, in which beat cop James Sangster Jr. must put a stop to a vampire revolution led by John Adams, the second president of the United States.

"The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground that is Philly and weave into the tapestry of a larger universe when Todd McFarlane’s greatest creation crosses over into the pages of Killadelphia!" reads Image Comics' announcement. "All the power SeeSaw has gained and all the magic he's learned will be put to the test when he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero! Anything can happen in this bold jumping-on point for new readers that will redefine the Killadelphia universe as we know it."

Here's a gallery of covers from series artist Jason Shawn Alexander, Francesco Mattina, and Jae Lee:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics)

So yes, you read that right, it's gonna be a crossover between Spawn, Savage Dragon, Blacula, Dracula, and John Adams - somehow crossing every genre from superhero, to horror, and even plain old history.

"It's tough to convey how excited I am about this story arc. Big thanks to Todd McFarlane and Erik Larsen for lending us their creations" said Barnes in an official statement. "Also thanks to MGM studios for allowing Blacula to visit the city of Philadelphia. And lastly a humongous thanks to the late great Bram Stoker for creating Count Dracula who will be joining the battle as well. Great times!"

Along with one of the wildest crossovers of all time, the next arc of Killadelphia will also feature back stories starring "Hell's Biggest Badass: Johnny Gatlin."

Killadelphia #31 goes on sale November 15.

