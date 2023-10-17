Killadelphia brings together Spawn, Savage Dragon, Blacula, Dracula, and John Adams for the most gonzo comic crossover ever

By George Marston
published

Killadelphia is already wild, but the horror story is about to bring together what might be the weirdest comic crossover of all time

Killadelphia #31
(Image credit: Image Comics)

Image Comics' creator-owned Killadelphia is about to embark on one of the most unlikely crossovers in comic book history (and there have been some doozies). Starting in November's Killadelphia #31, by series creators writer Rodney Barnes and artist Jason Shawn Alexander, the forces of Heaven and Hell will go to war in the streets of Philadelphia, with some well-known characters enlisted on both sides, including Image Comics icons Spawn and Savage Dragon, cult-classic movie monster Blacula, and, just for good measure, the classic literary icon Count Dracula too.

The story of Killadelphia is already a gonzo grindhouse horror slugfest, in which beat cop James Sangster Jr. must put a stop to a vampire revolution led by John Adams, the second president of the United States.

"The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground that is Philly and weave into the tapestry of a larger universe when Todd McFarlane’s greatest creation crosses over into the pages of Killadelphia!" reads Image Comics' announcement. "All the power SeeSaw has gained and all the magic he's learned will be put to the test when he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero! Anything can happen in this bold jumping-on point for new readers that will redefine the Killadelphia universe as we know it."

Here's a gallery of covers from series artist Jason Shawn Alexander, Francesco Mattina, and Jae Lee:

Image 1 of 4
Killadelphia #31
(Image credit: Image Comics)

So yes, you read that right, it's gonna be a crossover between Spawn, Savage Dragon, Blacula, Dracula, and John Adams - somehow crossing every genre from superhero, to horror, and even plain old history.

"It's tough to convey how excited I am about this story arc. Big thanks to Todd McFarlane and Erik Larsen for lending us their creations" said Barnes in an official statement. "Also thanks to MGM studios for allowing Blacula to visit the city of Philadelphia. And lastly a humongous thanks to the late great Bram Stoker for creating Count Dracula who will be joining the battle as well. Great times!"

Along with one of the wildest crossovers of all time, the next arc of Killadelphia will also feature back stories starring "Hell's Biggest Badass: Johnny Gatlin."

Killadelphia #31 goes on sale November 15.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)