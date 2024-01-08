Kick bastards in the grappling foot-equipped Mirror's Edge successor we deserve: Kick Bastards

There's a slick new parkouring platformer getting positive reviews on Steam. It's called Kick Bastards, and from what I've seen of it, you're getting pretty much exactly what it says on the tin.

Well, to be fair to the enemies in the game, I can't actually verify whether they're really bastards or instead, upstanding denizens of hell undeserving of being kicked, but I'd be lying if I said it doesn't look damn fun dropkicking them into oblivion regardless.

Kick Bastards is described as a "fast-paced parkour game with a deep movement system," and looking at the release trailer, it looks like you use kicks not only to yeet your enemies down the lava-filled trenches of hell, but also to traverse environments. The trailer shows the player character kick-launching from platform to platform, wall-running, swinging from floating objects, and avoiding enemy projectiles.

Gameplay-wise, it definitely seems inspired by Mirror's Edge's acrobatic maneuvering, but stylistically the acclaimed 2022 FPS platformer Neon White might be a more apt comparison - not to mention the focus on speedrunning. Still, it could just be the closest thing to an unofficial Mirror's Edge successor, especially notable since we'll probably never actually get another official follow-up from DICE.

The story is pretty simple; you did a naughty thing and landed yourself in hell for your sins, and now you have to find your way out as the devil chases you through dimensions. Thankfully, the devil's number one nemesis seems to have bestowed you with some truly earth-shattering thumpers to give you a leg up in your quest for redemption.

Developer Something Something Games says you'll be able to reach a "crazy speed" by stringing together combo moves as you navigate various pathways, of which there are "loads," through 48 levels across four distinct stages. "Every level is built so that you can find loads of different lines through them, including ones we don’t even know about!" the developer teases.

For everything on the horizon, check out our guide to upcoming indie games for 2024 and beyond.