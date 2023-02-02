Keys From the Golden Vault promises that it's all going to go wrong in true D&D style

A release date and some surprising details have dropped ahead of the launch for new D&D book Keys From the Golden Vault - namely, your quest briefings are worthy of Mission Impossible.

According to book co-lead and senior D&D game designer Amanda Hamon, Keys From the Golden Vault (which will hit shelves on February 21 in the USA and March 24 in the UK/EMEA) is quite a literal title. Although we already knew that the Golden Vault is the group sending you on your adventures, its missions are apparently unlocked with magical keys. These are "inserted into what looks like a mundane music box. Instead of a pretty tune, though, the music box then provides a recording with all the information needed for the adventurers to hunt a particular item of interest."

The party won't be handed a battle-plan along with this lowdown as per many Dungeons and Dragons books, however - characters must do their own research.

"It’s up to the adventurers to do the reconnaissance necessary to circumvent any defenses and pull off a legendary heist," Hamon says. "Teamwork is paramount, because as so often happens in these capers, something will go wrong, and creative thinking could save the day!"

Unfortunately, this is more likely than not. As mentioned by D&D story architect and co-lead Chris Perkins, you'll have to be ready to adapt along the way.

"Each adventure includes two full-page maps: one that players can use to plan their heist, and another the Dungeon Master uses to run the adventure," he says. "The players’ map, however, is often unreliable or incomplete."

Our knowledge of the Golden Vault is equally lacking. While the press release notes that it is "rumored to be associated with metallic dragons and based on one of the good-aligned Outer Planes" with a motto of "do good, no matter the cost," we don't know much more than that. Judging by the shady way the organization hands out its heists, they prefer it that way.

