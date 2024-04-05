Kevin Eastman brings his TMNT style magic to a totally brutal Wolverine cover

Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has drawn a very different kind of mutant in this totally brutal looking variant cover for Wolverine: Blood Hunt #1. The comic itself is a tie-in to Marvel's massive Blood Hunt summer crossover event, and it's written by TMNT: The Last Ronin co-writer Tom Waltz with art by Juan José Ryp and colorist Guru EFX.

In Blood Hunt, the entire Marvel Universe is overrun with bloodthirsty vampires, with nearly every Marvel hero out there getting roped into the fight. In Wolverine's four part limited series, he teams up with supporting character Louise of the Nightguard, also depicted on Eastman's cover.

"I couldn't be more proud and thrilled to join my ‘Last Ronin Bro’ Tom Waltz on his first Wolverine story!” Eastman says in the announcement. “I was lucky enough to be invited to add a cover to the issue, and do my small part for the incredible team that brought this issue to life. The story rocks, the art rocks - can't wait for you all to sink your teeth into this one!"

Eastman's art may be polarizing - it's definitely not Marvel's house style. But if you're a fan (and I most certainly am), it's extremely cool to see him rendering Wolverine in his own instantly recognizable way.

"Logan fights back the darkness! Wolverine's the best there is at what he does – and today, fighting vampires is going to have to top that list!" reads the official solicitation text for Wolverine: Blood Hunt #1.

"As the sky darkens across the globe and vampires reign, what hidden plot puts Logan directly in their crosshairs? Hint: it’s like nothing you’ve seen in Blood Hunt yet! Be here as the plot (and blood!) thickens when a secret vampire sect enacts a startling strategy that’ll take Logan — and the world — to the brink! Guest-starring some surprise characters from Wolverine’s past!"

Wolverine: Blood Hunt #1 goes on sale June 5.

