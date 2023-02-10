The Justice League meets the heroes of RWBY in animation this April

DC's top superheroes the Justice League are about to meet the anime-influenced heroes of RWBY in a new animated adventure titled Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One - and now RWBY animation studio Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Animation have announced April 25 as the release date for the animated feature on digital platforms, Blu-ray, and 4K HD.

(Image credit: Rooster Teeth/Warner Bros. Animation)

In the movie, the Justice League - in this case consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern, and Vixen - are taken to the world of RWBY where they face the strange fate of being de-aged into teenagers.

"Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence!" reads the official description for the animated feature.

"Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they’ve also been transformed into teenagers," it continues. "Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?"

Here's a trailer for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One:

On the Justice League side, the extensive voice cast includes Natalie Alyn Lind (Big Sky, The Goldbergs, Gotham) as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead, A Million Little Things) as Superman/Clark Kent, Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, The Stand) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ozioma Akagha (Teen Titans Go!) as Vixen, David Errigo Jr. (Ridley Jones) as The Flash/Barry Allen and Rolf, Jeannie Tirado (Soul, Saints Row) as Green Lantern, and Tru Valentino (The Rookie, The Cuphead Show!) as Cyborg.

On the RWBY side, voice actors include Lindsay Jones (Camp Camp) as Ruby, Kara Eberle (RWBY: Ice Queendom) as Weiss, Arryn Zech (The Detective is Already Dead) as Blake, Barbara Dunkelman (Blood Fest) as Yang, Jen Brown (Red vs. Blue) as Pyrrha, Tiana Camacho (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Glynda, Aaron Dismuke (Fullmetal Alchemist) as Oscar, Jason Douglas (The Walking Dead) as Jacques, Samantha Ireland (Red vs. Blue) as Nora, Miles Luna (Camp Camp) as Jaune, Shannon McCormick (Get Backers, Day 5) as Professor Ozpin, Neath Oum (RWBY: Chibi) as Lie Ren, and Tara Platt (Aggretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Kali.

