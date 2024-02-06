Jurassic Park fans are hyping up the most underrated film in the franchise, and we love to see it

As Jurassic World's newest movie sets a release date , fans are looking back on one of the more underrated films in the franchise, Jurassic Park 3 , and have decided that it deserves a little bit of respect after all this time.

One fan took to Reddit with a bone to pick: "Jurassic Park 3 is nowhere near as bad as people say it is, and though it may not come close to the greatness of Jurassic Park 1, it is MILES ahead better than any of the Jurassic World trilogy."

Released in 2001, Jurassic Park 3 follows Alan Grant (Sam Neil) and (Ellie Sattler) as they find themselves marooned on a dinosaur-infested island. The premise sees them persuaded by a wealthy yet shady businessman to take a tour of InGen's second site for a failed Jurassic Park experiment.

Despite the franchise's successful streak with Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park , the threequel was met with a lukewarm reception and even now sits with a less than impressive 37% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes . Ouch.

But this diehard Jurassic Park fan is not taking the hate, continuing, "Yeah it isn't perfect, but hell we get an incredible fight scene between the Spino and Rex not even an hour into the movie," comparing it to the Jurassic World trilogy, "it's just hitting me how much better 3 is over any of the World movies, yet it's rated like a 5/10 across the board, while all the World Movies are rated like 6.5-7/10. It just boggles my mind."

Other users pitched in with their favorite parts of the movie, especially when Grant falls asleep and dreams that a raptor is calling his name, a scene which didn’t land favorably at the time. "Best part of the movie," said one user, whilst another chimed in, "I never understood this criticism. Have you never had dreams before? They can get far stranger than a talking dinosaur."

Jurassic Park 3 was the movie to close the door on that particular saga, but the dino love never truly dies as the franchise picked back up in 2015 with Jurassic World , followed by Jurassic World: Dominion and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom . Jurassic World 4, which at the point remains untitled, is expected to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.