Jurassic World 4 sets 2025 release date, while Bullet Train helmer is in talks to direct

Jurassic World 4 now has a release date – and a director. The next installment in the dinosaur franchise will hit theaters on July 2, 2025, and David Leitch is in talks to direct.

David Koepp, who co-wrote the original Jurassic Park movie and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is penning the script. His other screenwriting credits include the first Mission: Impossible film, Panic Room, and Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Leitch's last movie was 2022's Bullet Train and his filmography includes Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and the first John Wick movie. He's also directing The Fall Guy, an upcoming action-comedy starring Ryan Gosling as a past-his-prime stuntman, which is due to be released this May.

The fourth Jurassic World movie is currently untitled and official details are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact that it'll mark a new chapter for the decades-spanning franchise. It's unknown whether any of the series' stars will return, either.

The first Jurassic Park movie was released back in 1993, starring Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and two sequels followed in 1997 and 2001. Jurassic World, a reboot that saw Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard take the lead in a new prehistoric theme park, came out in 2015, setting the stage for 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

While we wait for Jurassic World 4 to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.