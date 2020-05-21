Popular

Journey to the Savage Planet Switch version is out now

The best time to explore a goofy new world

(Image credit: Typhoon Studios)

The Journey to the Savage Planet Switch version is out now, and it's the perfect time to explore a strange world, die, and explore some more.

You can buy Journey to the Savage Planet on the Switch eShop for $29.99 right now. If you prefer to pick up a physical version, you'll need to wait until at least late June, as the game's official Twitter account explains.

The pulp sci-fi comedy adventure first came out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One back in January. Here's a snippet of what GR's Austin Wood thought of the game at the time, from our official review:

"Journey to the Savage Planet is a unicorn in this day and age. It's a short game that's totally satisfying, and it's a comedy game that's actually funny. And if that wasn't enough, it also has a crafting system that isn't tedious. It caught me totally off-guard the first time that I got my hands on it, and it continued to surprise me throughout its six-hour runtime – so much so that I'm eager to play more of it for post-game exploration, and maybe again in co-op too."

If you'd rather play on PC, you're also in luck. Journey to the Savage Planet is currently 40% off as part of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale, dropping the price to $17.99. With the sale's automatic, recurring $10 off coupon for games of $14.99 or more, the final price drops to $7.99.

