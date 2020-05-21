The Journey to the Savage Planet Switch version is out now, and it's the perfect time to explore a strange world, die, and explore some more.

You can buy Journey to the Savage Planet on the Switch eShop for $29.99 right now. If you prefer to pick up a physical version, you'll need to wait until at least late June, as the game's official Twitter account explains.

#JourneyToTheSavagePlanet is available today on the Nintendo Switch eShop! European retail launches on June 25th followed by the Americas in the days after. Switch Digital and physical launch in KR, HK and JP to be announced. More info here ➡️ https://t.co/0Rx5U5RIi6 pic.twitter.com/OaL447bwZ8May 21, 2020

The pulp sci-fi comedy adventure first came out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One back in January. Here's a snippet of what GR's Austin Wood thought of the game at the time, from our official review:

"Journey to the Savage Planet is a unicorn in this day and age. It's a short game that's totally satisfying, and it's a comedy game that's actually funny. And if that wasn't enough, it also has a crafting system that isn't tedious. It caught me totally off-guard the first time that I got my hands on it, and it continued to surprise me throughout its six-hour runtime – so much so that I'm eager to play more of it for post-game exploration, and maybe again in co-op too."

If you'd rather play on PC, you're also in luck. Journey to the Savage Planet is currently 40% off as part of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale , dropping the price to $17.99. With the sale's automatic, recurring $10 off coupon for games of $14.99 or more, the final price drops to $7.99.