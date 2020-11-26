Joss Whedon exits HBO sci-fi series The Nevers

Joss Whedon is leaving his HBO series The Nevers. The creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly was set to serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.

“We have parted ways with Joss Whedon. We remain excited about the future of The Nevers and look forward to its premiere,” the network said in a statement. The show is described as an epic sci-fi drama about a group of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities and a mission that might change the world. The cast will be led by Outlander’s Laura Donnelly, Counterpart’s Olivia Williams and Fighting With My Family’s Nick Frost.

Whedon issued his own statement regarding his departure, saying: “This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer.

“I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. The Nevers is a true labor of love, but after two plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”