One of Wes Craven's most underrated horrors is getting a remake from Get Out's Jordan Peele

One of Wes Craven's most underrated horror movies, The People Under the Stairs, is getting a remake from Get Out's Jordan Peele. Though it looks like the Get Out filmmaker won't be directing the new take...

According to Deadline, Peele is set to produce the outing, which is being described as a reboot, alongside Monkeypaw Productions president Win Rosenfeld through their deal with Universal. The publication also announced that Ezra Claytan Daniels, who's worked on titles such a Doom Patrol, Night Sky and Horror Noire is set to pen the script.

"I'm still pinching myself," Daniels said, as he posted a screenshot of the report on his Instagram. He previously collaborated with Peele for the latter's horror anthology book Out There Screaming, which features other writers such as Erin E. Adams, Violet Allen, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Maurice Broaddus, and Chesya Burke.

(Image credit: Getty/Universal Studios)

Released in 1991, The People Under the Stairs follows Poindexter "Fool" Williams (Brandon Adams), a Los Angeles-based young boy who breaks into the home of his family's landlords after they threaten to evict them. Turns out, Fool's mother has cancer and hasn't been able to keep up with the rent, so when two robbers suggest to Fool they could commit burglary to pay for her surgery, he agrees.

The trio find far more than just gold coins inside the Robesons' however, discovering that "Mommy" and "Daddy" are actually siblings, who've been keeping a bunch of children prisoners in their creepy, huge house. In his attempt to avoid being captured himself, Fool meets Alice (A.J. Langer), the deranged Robesons' daughter, and the pair hatch an elaborate plan to escape.

