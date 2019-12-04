Popular

Join us as we take a look at Life is Strange 2 Episode 5 in support of youth homelessness charity Centrepoint

You can watch our live stream of Life is Strange 2 - Episode 5 in support of Centrepoint right here

Today at 2pm GMT, we'll be live-streaming Life is Strange - Episode 5 in support of UK youth homelessness charity Centrepoint. You can join us as we officially bid farewell to Sean and Daniel and see how their journey comes to an end. During the stream we'll be talking about the amazing work Centrepoint do and how you can offer your support to the charity this December. 

If you want to tune into the livestream and see how you can support Centrepoint and learn more about this great cause, you can join us in the video below: 

Centrepoint are a UK based youth homelessness charity who are collaborating with Square Enix for Life is Strange 2 - Episode 5 to raise awareness for the charity and the work it does to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. We'll be discussing how Centrepoint's cause relates to Life is Strange 2, and how the collaboration is working to raise awareness as well as much more.

Life is Strange 2 - Episode 5 released on December 3 and sees Sean and Daniel's journey reach its conclusion. All of your choices and the lessons you've taught Daniel throughout the episodes so far will affect how their story ends. That's right, your choices will have some big consequences. There's sure to be plenty of emotional moments, so be prepared as we dive in and see how it all wraps up. 

We also got our hands on the amazing Life is Strange 2 collectors edition, complete with tiny figures of Sean and Daniel, an art book and a beautiful vinyl set. We did an unboxing of the edition, which you can check out below: 

Want to know more? Read about how Life is Strange 2 is collaborating with Centrepoint to raise awareness

