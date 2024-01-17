White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge joins Jason Momoa's Minecraft movie

Jennifer Coolidge is joining the cast of Jason Momoa's Minecraft movie – and we're so confused yet so here for it.

Per Deadline, Coolidge has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. The cast so far includes Momoa, Emma Myers (Wednesday), Daniele Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastion Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jack Black who will play main character Steve.

The film, based on the massively popular video game, was announced back in 2016 and slated for a May 24, 2019 release date with Rob McElhenney set to direct. Warner Bros. later replaced him with Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollett. The release date was pushed again to March 4, 2022 before Sollett ultimately left the project. Jared Hess is now set to direct, though a writer for the film has not yet been announced nor have plot details been released.

Coolidge is coming hot off her Emmy win for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for playing Tanya on HBO's White Lotus. A pop culture icon, Coolidge is perhaps best known for playing Paulette "Makes me want a hot dog real bad" Bonafonte in Legally Blonde and Stifler's Mom in American Pie. In 2023, she had supporting roles in Netflix's We Have a Ghost and Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez. She's currently filming Riff Raff, a crime thriller that stars Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Brian Cox, Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray, and Pete Davidson.

Minecraft is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.