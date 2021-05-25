Jason Derulo comes to comics with his Tiktok sci-fi superhero

Superstar singer/actor Jason Derulo is coming to comic books in a Keanu Reeves/BRZRKR-style sci-fi project called Uzo. If you're a Derulo fan, Uzo might be familiar to you - it's a character Derulo has created a series of Tiktok videos about.

Uzo is a story of humanity surviving, in a distant future where Earth is turned into a frozen wasteland after a mysterious asteroid crashes on the surface. With the last shreds of human civilization fighting amongst themselves for survival Mad Max-style, a man named Uzo (who looks like Jason Derulo) becomes "the last hope for both his village and the planet" according to publisher Z2 Comics' description.

(Image credit: Z2 Comics)

"I've been working on bringing Uzo to life for years," Derulo says in the announcement. "From writing scripts to skits on TikTok. So blessed to have worked with a dream team of creators to bring the best version of 'Uzo' to you."

Uzo is written by Derulo and Anthony Piper (Trill League), with Eric Koda (Generation X) illustrating the graphic novel. Chris Robinson is editing the project for Z2 Comics.

"When I spoke to Jason about his idea, I was excited by his vision to turn his Uzo character into a hero - but even more excited that he was open to exploring dark and emotional themes that I felt were pertinent to the times we live in," Piper says in the announcement. "We're creating something unprecedented for a black hero. Something that speaks on the responsibility that comes with manhood and being a protector, of not only family, but the planet itself."

In addition to the main Uzo OGN, Z2 Comics plans an exclusive, limited deluxe edition of Uzo that will include prints by Koda, Anthony Washington, Raymond Gay, and Andres Mossa.

Uzo goes on sale this October.