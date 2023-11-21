J Scott Campbell finally brings Peter Parker and Mary Jane back together in new Ultimate Spider-Man #1 cover

Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto are launching a new Ultimate Spider-Man in January which features Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson as a married couple with two kids. And to celebrate, fan favorite cover artist J. Scott Campbell has created a cover that brings Pete and MJ together in love - a nice change of pace from his well known image of Peter leaving MJ to worry over him as he swings off as Spider-Man.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The interesting twist on the new Ultimate Spider-Man's take on Peter and MJ's relationship is that, in the new Ultimate Universe, Peter Parker doesn't get his powers until adulthood, when he's already married to MJ with kids. This adds a whole new set of responsibilities to go with his incredible powers, putting a new spin on the classic tale of Peter Parker trying to balance his time as a hero with his civilian life.

"Hitting stands on January 10, Ultimate Spider-Man #1 will spin a new web for Peter, presenting him as an older, wiser super hero who balances his great power and responsibility with being a loyal husband to Mary Jane and a loving father to their two kids," reads Marvel's official description. "It's a new Spidey for a new generation and the introduction of the Parker family promises to make it the most surprising Spidey story of the 21st century!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. Scott Campbell has drawn numerous well-known Spider-Man images, many of which revolve around the sometimes fraught relationship between Peter Parker and Mary Jane. One of his most famous, seen above, is a somewhat sad shot of Peter flitting off to fight crime as Spider-Man while MJ is left pining for him from a variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #601. The new Ultimate Spider-Man cover provides a nice bookend to that well-known image, with Peter and MJ celebrating their love.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 goes on sale January 10.

