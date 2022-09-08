It sounds like Atomic Heart is delayed to 2023

Well, it turns out I was right to worry that Atomic Heart might be delayed, as indeed it sounds like its release window is being shifted back.

Mundfish slapped a tentative fall 2022 release window onto Atomic Heart near the beginning of the year, which implied it would launch somewhere between September 1 and the end of the year. But now, Focus Entertainment has announced in a press release that it's publishing Atomic Heart, and in doing so, has shared an update on its release window.

"Initially planned for 2022, the hectic and explosive Action-RPG is set to release this winter. Polishing and delivering a game of the highest quality is the priority of this talented team, with a specific launch date to be announced shortly."

Now, this is a little confusing. Focus says the game was "initially" due out in 2022, which would imply that's no longer the case, but it doesn't explicitly say it's been delayed. However, it also says it's set to release this winter, which seemingly narrows down the new release window to early 2023, but again, it's not super clear. Luckily, it sounds like we'll get an actual release date soon.

The exact reason for the apparent delay wasn't specified, but back in June, Xbox Game Pass Poland (opens in new tab) (via Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab)) claimed to have spoken with a developer working on Atomic Heart who said the game would likely be delayed to 2023 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mundfish, a Russia-based developer, later refuted the report.

