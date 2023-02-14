It is my great pleasure to announce that on this Valentines Day, the Final Fantasy 7 Tifa x Cloud shippers are going berserk

It's Valentine's Day, and Final Fantasy 7 fan artists are celebrating by shipping Cloud and Tifa.

The Final Fantasy 7 fandom has always had a thing for Cloud and Tifa, it's fair to say. The original 1997 game had the two characters as potential romantic interests for one another, but 2020's Remake really took things to the next level with relentless flirting from Tifa and feigned aloofness from Cloud (you can't fool us, pal).

Off the back of Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans going feral over Cloud and Tifa nearly three years ago, 2023's Valentine's Day has seen fan artists really come out to play. We're now being treated to artworks from around the world, in various differing styles and palettes, depicting Cloud and Tifa finally together at last.

Valentine’s 🫶🏽#cloti #クラティ#clotigrams23 pic.twitter.com/rFuvEUj8meFebruary 13, 2023 See more

And honestly, who can blame them? Sure, fandoms can get a little over the top at times, and the Final Fantasy 7 fandom is no exception to this, but a fandom that wants two of its leading characters to end up happy together with one another, after all they've been through, can't be a bad thing.

#クラティ#Cloti #Clotigrams23Valentine's Day night🌹 pic.twitter.com/RvPCa15nnlFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Oh, and don't think the three examples of fantastic artwork we've displayed here are all you can expect from a Twitter browse. We could include a hell of a lot more examples of the community getting creative with their appreciation of Cloud and Tifa, but some of them are a little too intimate (for this website, at least).

#クラティ#Cloti #Clotigrams23Happy Valentine's Day🥰 pic.twitter.com/I37MsN0M4BFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Considering how rabid Final Fantasy 7 Remake made fans of Cloud and Tifa, who knows what's in store for 2023's entry. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to arrive later this year, continuing the journey of Cloud's retinue. Could there be a more overt romance in store for Cloud than in the original game, if the new entry diverges further from the storyline we know?

