Iron Man relaunches with Halt & Catch Fire creator - and new Alex Ross re-design

Halt & Catch Fire co-creator/writer Christopher Cantwell is relaunching Marvel Comics' Iron Man ongoing title, with artist CAFU - featuring a brand new armor design by none other than Alex Ross.

This new volume, which follows the bleeding-edge, A.I.-centric "Iron Man 2020" saga overseen by Dan Slott, brings Tony Stark back to his roots as an inventor getting hands on with new tech – and setting aside some of the most advanced aspects of his previous Iron Man suits.

(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

Here’s how Marvel describes the new Iron Man series: “Tony is putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn’t always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid…or just overheat?”

Marvel has also released a trailer for the new volume of Iron Man:

“I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?” says Cantwell in the series announcement. “Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe."

Iron Man #1 is due out in September.