New Iron Lung trailer makes good on its promise as the bloodiest horror movie of all time

According to its director, the upcoming movie adaptation of horror video game Iron Lung is set to break the record for bloodiest film ever. If its first official trailer, which you can watch above, is anything to go by, we can certainly see why...

Helmed by, produced by, written by and starring YouTuber Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, the feature-length take on David Szymanski's 2022 game of the same name will likely follow a convict, as he explores an ocean of human blood on a desolate moon in a submarine – as you do. While the game's protagonist is mostly silent, we could assume that the onscreen version might not be entirely, as the promo is set to a voiceover ominously stating: "This is not an expedition; it's an execution.

"They put you in here, they don't want you to return. And even if you do, and even if they keep their promises, what freedom waits for you? A few dying ships in a sea of dead stars? If there is still hope, it lies behind the veil. Hope in this void is as illusionary as that starlight," he continues, as we see the figure of a man emerging from a pool of the red, gooey stuff. "I will choose to breath my last... here, at the bottom of an ocean. Unseen. Unheard. Uncontrolled. They will get their execution; I will get my freedom."

Fischbach, who takes on the lead role, will share the screen with Seán McLoughlin (Jacksepticeye), Elle LaMont, Jimmy Donaldson, and Caroline Kaplan. Towards the end of filming the flick, he claimed that Iron Lung will use more fake blood than Evil Dead's currently unmatched 50,000 gallons, and that he was actually admitted to hospital at one point during production after getting too much blood in his eyes.

