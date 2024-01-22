Invincible finally reveals the season 2, part 2 release date with a Mark Grayson-centric teaser

Invincible season 2 part 2 has a new look – and a confirmed release date.

In the brief teaser for Invincible season 2 episode 5, we see our hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) looking upon some pretty heavy devastation. "In the second half of Season 2, I’m sure Mark goes back to college, reads his father’s books, and has nothing eventful happen to him or his family," the official account for Invincible tweeted.

If you need a recap: Mark learns at the end of Invincible season 1 that his superhero father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), is actually a powerful player in the villainous Viltrumite Empire.

We don't see Omni-Man again until season 2 episode 4, the mid-season finale, where he and Mark finally come face to face. Omni-Man manages to lure Mark, via Nuolzot, to the planet Thraxa under the pretense that it needs to be saved from a meteor shower. Surprise, surprise: There is no meteor shower. Nuolzot leads Mark to the planet's leader, which happens to be Omni-Man.

The season was split into two parts, with episode 4 airing on November 24, 2023. Season 2 part 2 is set to pick back up on March 14, 2024.

Creator Robert Kirkman explained the mid-season break, telling Collider, "I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."

For more, check out our Invincible release schedule so you can keep up with every new episode.