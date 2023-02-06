Injustice returns to DC this March

Injustice. For DC fans and gamers alike, it's a word with heavy implications - and now those implications are falling squarely on the shoulders of Jon Kent, as Superman's son ventures into the world of Injustice, where his own father is a brutal dictator with other heroes warring against him, in the upcoming Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent limited series.

In the six-issue series, writer Tom Taylor continues his work on the tale of Jon Kent, who previously earned the mantle of Superman himself under Taylor's pen. Now, alongside artists Clayton Henry and Jordie Bellaire, Taylor returns to one of his other big comic book sagas, that of Injustice: Gods Among Us, to combine two of his biggest DC works to date.

In Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, Jon must find his way through the Multiverse after a conflict with his old rival Ultraman, eventually ending up in the reality of Injustice where he'll encounter a world torn apart by an evil Superman, and he'll even have to reckon with the Injustice reality's Damian Wayne - who isn't as nearly friendly to Jon Kent as the core reality's version, who is one of Jon's best friends.

"Injustice for me is a very troubled time. I had so much fun on that book. Obviously, I was on it for years. I think I was originally hired for fifteen chapters, and I wrote over 150. But there's a lot about Injustice that that rubs me up the wrong way," Taylor tells DC (opens in new tab) about his return to Injustice.

"I don't believe Superman, no matter what happens to him, can become that person. I don't believe Wonder Woman becomes that person," Taylor continues. "So, for me, it's a really interesting Elseworld, and throwing Jon Kent as sort of that beacon of hope and in a way, quite an innocent character and a character who wants the best for the world, throwing him into that world where his father has become a dictator gives us so much to play with."

Here's a gallery of covers from the first two issues:

Taylor wrote the original Injustice tie-in comic for years, also writing a sequel comic timed to the video game sequel. His return to the world of Injustice alongside Jon Kent brings his DC career full circle, and potentially answers the question of who the third hero of the story will be alongside Jon Kent Val-Zod of Earth 2, seemingly bringing Injustice Damian into the story.

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 goes on sale March 7.

