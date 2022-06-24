Indie FPS Neon White is putting enough people in horny jail to rival Hades

Neon White launched this month as a "heavenly anime FPS for freaks, by freaks," and the freaks are wasting little time getting themselves locked up tight in horny jail.

Developed by a new indie studio called Angel Matrix and published by Annapurna Interactive, Neon White is a hybrid of first-person shooters and platformers that's built for speedrunning. It's launched to excellent buzz, enjoying some of the best reviews of the year from both critics and normal players.

It's also getting those players very horny.

In contrast to other hornifying games of recent fame - your Overwatches, your Resident Evil Villages, and your Hadeses - Neon White goes a bit beyond just having attractive character designs. There's nothing more explicit than a bit of T-rated kink, but it's not every game that features earnest lines about spitting in someone's mouth.

pic.twitter.com/MCgmGm3lKyJune 22, 2022 See more

"Neon White is a good video game," as a Steam user named izzy (opens in new tab) puts it. "It's about speedrunning and being horny which are two of my favorite things."

"It's got big anime goth gf tiddies," as Phenomenaljard (opens in new tab) eloquently explains. "Oh and the gameplay is really really fun."

There's some depth to these reviews, too. As towel (opens in new tab) explains the game: "straightest man alive experiences the joys of homoerotic subtext." A poignant way of looking at the game, to be sure, and it seems that the devs agree with it.

yeah. pic.twitter.com/AZRjyD4wizJune 24, 2022 See more

Even people who haven't played it yet are thirsting over their own fanart.

really want to play neon white, looks so fun !also red, step on me #NeonWhite pic.twitter.com/fn4DiUR29bJune 24, 2022 See more

Don't miss any of the best games of 2022 - just keep yourself out of horny jail any way you can.