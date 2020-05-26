Indiana Jones 5 producer explains why James Mangold is the perfect replacement for Steven Spielberg

For the first time in the franchise’s history, an Indiana Jones movie will be directed by someone other than Steven Spielberg. Logan director James Mangold is stepping in for the fifth instalment – and producer Frank Marshall has opened up about why Indy’s still in safe hands while also giving an update on the script for Indiana Jones 5.

With news that Spielberg wouldn’t return as director, understandably came some consternation. Marshall, though, told Collider why Mangold is a good a choice as any to be behind the camera.

“His love of the franchise. He’s a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time.” Marshall added: “Steven is staying on as a producer, so we’ve got the best of everything.”

So, when can we see the belated fifth Indiana Jones adventure? Not even Indy himself could whip this one into shape soonish, with Marshall revealing the process of writing a script has “just started.”

Beyond that, filming won’t be able to take place for some time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everybody – the cast, the crew, and all of us,” Marshall said. “So, we’re looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and we’re just trying to incorporate everything, so we can move forward and be safe. It’s going to obviously slow things down, so we’re trying to adjust.”

Interestingly, Marshall also hinted at a change in the way movies are filmed – one of the first creative figures in the industry to do so. The producer said “you won’t see a lot of crowd scenes, for example,” though reaffirmed that people are looking at workarounds.

While Indiana Jones 5 will one day be a release to treasure, it’s not coming anytime soon by the sounds of it – though we should all be excited at the prospect of James Mangold directing.