IMO this is the best Lego Hogwarts Express, and it's never been cheaper

There have been three Lego Hogwarts Express sets so far, but if you ask me, the (massive) Collectors' Edition is the best. And you know what? It just hit its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday.

This enormous 5,129-piece kit has taken a tumble down to $349.99 at Amazon instead of $499.99, saving you $150 in the process. Because the cheapest offer we'd seen beforehand was a little under $440, that's one of the better Cyber Monday Lego deals so far in terms of sheer value.

Naturally, this isn't the only discount flying around right now. Things have ramped up for the final day of the weekend-long sale, and you can grab many of the best Lego sets for less if you're quick.

Should you buy the Lego Hogwarts Express Collectors' Edition?

That's obviously quite a lot to spend on one set, but honestly, the Collectors' Edition Hogwarts Express feels worth it if you were unsure of which version to get. While there are cheaper options (a version at Kings Cross from Prisoner of Azkaban, and one at Hogsmeade from the first film), they are also much smaller and less detailed.

This version, while larger and therefore more difficult to display, is basically to-scale and reminds me a lot of the actual train sitting at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. That one has compartments from every era, and so does this - with the minifigures to go along with it, not to mention some cool quotes. This is the only kit to come with the epilogue versions of the gang, too.

In other words, this is the ultimate bit of fan service to the trusty wizarding train. If you have room to put it on show and your budget can stretch that far, it's by far the best.

For more offers, don't forget to check in with our guide to the best Cyber Monday gaming deals.