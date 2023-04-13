I'm obsessed with Zelda's new look in the latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Nintendo has released a final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and boy, did it have a lot of exciting things in it.

One of the highlights of the new trailer is that Zelda features pretty prominently. Not only this, but she's sporting her best look yet. Although this isn't the first time we've seen the Princess of Hyrule with a shaggy bob hairstyle, it's definitely the first time that we've seen so much of it which has been a big hit with fans - including myself.

Not everyone was sold on Zelda's latest look at first, but this new trailer has managed to change some people's minds completely: "Really hated Zelda with short hair. But this new trailer with the new outfit... Yeah no, she's so pretty," one fan admitted (opens in new tab). A different Twitter user also complimented the Princess by tweeting (opens in new tab): "[Tears of the Kingdom] looks fun but I'm sooo into how Zelda looks in that last trailer??? Her hair with the earrings and everything."

Honestly, "short hair Zelda might be the best Zelda," as one fan (opens in new tab) put it.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , it looks like - for at least a portion of the game - Zelda will sport a new white dress that exposes her shoulders, along with some statement jewelry including a large pair of dangly earrings, bracelets, and a headpiece. The reason why this outfit is important is that fans believe it may give them a clue as to who the mysterious figure is at the 3:09 mark of the trailer.

The ethereal-looking being appears in the trailer for a split second but fans think it might be a new version of Zelda. "What if Zelda is talking about awakening a sort of hidden Zonai power she has within her and transforming? Because it kinda looks like it could be Zelda in Zonai form? Look at the earrings, necklace, dress, headpiece, etc," another fan explains (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

Hey, maybe this is a sign that we'll finally be getting a playable Zelda after 36 years. Zelda isn't the only character getting a lot of attention following the new trailer either, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are already worshipping Ganondorf .