I really hope this Resident Evil 4 remake NPC's savage fakeout is just a fluke

I'm psyched for the Resident Evil 4 remake, but this clip showing an enemy AI seemingly juking out a player has me nervous about my survival odds.

In my opinion, the original Resident Evil 4 is a challenging enough game without NPCs busting out pump fakes like pro basketball players to land their kill shots. But that appears to be exactly what the baddie in this Reddit clip did to an unsuspecting player. Check it out:

It's possible this is just the result of some weird coincidental animation glitch, but it's more likely that the Resident Evil 4 remake's AI is just that smart. I've only played the demo so far and was caught off-guard by how much more sophisticated the enemies are compared to the original game, which, again, is no walk in the park. There seems to be a lot more trickery in their technique, and this little clip is a perfect example of that in action.

Our Resident Evil 4 Remake review found the combat "generally excellent" while noting "some occasional irritations," particularly in confined spaces where things can quickly get messy.

"Wherever space is intentionally limited, that exhilarating and fraught dance to survive can quickly become a mess as you're passed from one mauling monster to the next without any useful ability to deal with the situation," writes GR's Leon (no connection). "Leon's stodgy sprint is a clumsy way to relocate under such pressure, and the times where you have to fight in small, crowded areas are often the most frustrating experiences in Resident Evil 4 Remake. In contrast, I found all the boss fights surprisingly easy due to having a single threat to avoid and plenty of space to do it in."

One bit of encouraging news is that the Resident Evil 4 remake gives you an effective workaround for one of its most terrifying foes.