I just found out that you can't pet the dog in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom so now I'm never playing it

The release day for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was supposed to be a happy one, but that joy has been shattered now that I - and other fans - have discovered that you can't pet the dog in the Breath of the Wild sequel.

As highlighted by the best account on Twitter, @CanYouPetTheDog, you actually can't pet the dog in Tears of the Kingdom. I can't say I'm too surprised really, as the answer was the same in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it's still heartbreaking to hear.

To make it even worse, Can You Pet The Dog shared a gif of Link standing next to a dog, and the four-legged friend is practically begging for a belly rub. I can't.

You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/dAxQCnKF5XMay 12, 2023 See more

Since it's become pretty much expected to pet the animals in games these days - everything from The Last of Us , Destiny 2 , and The Witcher 3 featured some kind of pettable pet - Zelda fans are not happy with Nintendo, to say the least.

"Refunding the game. I can't believe this, I'm literally crying and shaking rn," one player said on Twitter (opens in new tab). "How on earth did it get such good reviews then?" another asked (opens in new tab). "I demand a dog petting patch, Nintendo," another fan ordered, and my personal favorite (opens in new tab): "And Ganondorf is supposed to be the bad guy?"

If you put the dog debate to the side, Tears of Kingdom is actually a pretty good game. Don't just take our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review for it though, as the game's incredibly high Metacritic score also makes it an instant GOTY contender .