I almost never create myself in RPGs – is that weird?

I love creating characters in games. I can't even begin to count the amount of hours I've spent pouring over the options in character creation suites over the years, which is partly what makes the prospect of diving into Baldur's Gate 3 so exciting. From what I've seen so far, Larian's character builder looks impressively diverse and expansive, with options to customize just about every facet of your protagonist – from their appearance to their background, class, and skillset. Will I make myself in the new Baldur's Gate adventure, though? That's the big question. The answer to that, in my case, is almost always no.

Since both Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3 will let us create and customize a character of our own, it's got me reflecting on my history with RPGs when it comes to bringing a playable protagonist to life. With a few exceptions – such as Pokemon, Animal Crossing, and Story of Seasons – I never make myself in the games I play. I firmly believe it's incredibly important that we can make a character like ourselves if we want to, and I will always support more diversity so that everyone can see themselves reflected in the media they consume. More often than not, though, I want to get lost in the fantasy of role-playing as someone who's far cooler and more interesting than I am.

Forming a fantasy

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Perhaps this is saying something about the opinion I have of myself more than anything else. But after speaking to friends in real life and reading discussions on the topic on Reddit, I can see the appeal to both sides of the equation. While some like myself want to get lost in the fantasy of role-playing and get away from themselves for a while, others find it more immersive to actually be themselves in the game. And I totally get the latter approach in certain respects.

I have always made a little version of myself in Animal Crossing for that very reason. I mean, who wouldn't want to be in the comfy world of AC and befriend adorable neighbors who are always happy to see you? Animal Crossing: New Horizons got me through the pandemic, just as it did for many others. I could be me in a place that felt safe, and find a little company and solace when I otherwise couldn't in reality.

The recent remake of Story of Seasons also fulfilled a childhood wish of being able to truly be myself on a farm I'd spent so much time in - as opposed to the default male character of the original. And in Pokemon, I always named my trainer after me and tried to model their appearance on myself. As a kid, I can remember wishing Pokemon was real with every fiber of my being, so it makes sense that I would want to try to be me in a setting I was so desperate to actually exist in.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"Regardless of what I choose to do, having the choice is the important thing when all is said and done, right?"

As someone who has always had a keen interest in space, I can see the appeal in wanting to be yourself in a game like Starfield, too. Let's be real, I'm not ever going to be an astronaut in reality, so if I put myself in Starfield, I can at least pretend I'm piloting a spaceship of my very own – with the added bonus of hearing companion Vasco say my name. Still, I never did make a character based on myself in the likes of Oblivion, Skyrim, or Fallout 4, and I still don't think I will in the latest upcoming Bethesda game .

Maybe it speaks to a sense of safety games like Animal Crossing evoke, but for whatever reason, I don't want to play myself in bigger RPGs. I'd much rather get lost in the fantasy of being an original character of my own creation rather than a gamified version of myself. I'm sure I'm reflected in the choices I make, but for the most part, I enjoy the role-play aspect and the way it allows me to get away from myself for a while. Whether it be playing as a partially established character I can shape like Shepard in Mass Effect, or one I name and customize entirely like the Dragonborn in Skyrim, I step into these virtual worlds and leave myself behind.

It's interesting to read and hear about what other players tend to lean towards when it comes to character creation. Whether it's dependent on the type of game, how good the character creator is, or what kind of experience we're after, it's clear there are lots of reasons many do or do not create themselves in games – even among the team here at GamesRadar+ as I soon learned. While I'll still likely make an original character in both Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3, I can't wait to try out the character creator and see just what other characters players bring to life. And regardless of what I choose to do, having the choice is the important thing when all is said and done, right?

Deciding on what character you'll create in Baldur's Gate 3? Check out our guides to all of the Baldur's Gate 3 classes, Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds, and Baldur's Gate 3 skills.