How to watch The Office online: stream all of the US and UK seasons from anywhere

It’s iconic; one of the greats of the comedy world and it remains relevant and available, providing you with hours of potential laughter so you need to know how to watch The Office online. While the premise of a film crew following a paper sales company sounds anything but interesting, this is a show that surprises. Read on to see how to watch The Office online.

Beginning life in the UK, and originally the height of cringe comedy from the mind of comedian Ricky Gervais, The Office has now established itself as a firm favorite on both sides of the pond with the Steve Carell-led US series that followed the British original. Totaling in 12 seasons across the Atlantic, it is now a cult classic.

Obviously with two different versions, there are some options, and choices to make, when you watch The Office online. The UK started it all but will leave you feeling short-handed with just three seasons. The US series, on the other hand, was in it for the long haul and filled out a whopping nine seasons. Across those nine seasons, The Office brings in a massive wealth of memorable moments, guest stars like Will Ferrell, Idris Elba, and Kathy Bates, and one of TV's most popular romance plots.

Ready to watch The Office online? We've listed all of the streaming options for both the US and UK versions below in Canada, the US, UK and Australia. And if you don't happen to be residing in any of those countries, you'll want to consider the magic of a VPN which we explain below.

Stream The Office online in the USA

For anyone in the US trying to watch The Office online, the US version can be found in its entirety on Netflix. That's all nine seasons and all in HD. Nice. Watch The UK Office in the US with Hulu from $5.99 a month

For the UK edition, Hulu will be the place you need to check out. Luckily, The Office UK is included in Hulu's base package meaning you just need to pay $5.99. And unlike some other countries, Hulu has all three seasons.

Watch The Office online in Canada

$9.99 a month at Netflix

Canadian Netflix outdid itself, offering all of the seasons of the US version of The Office and two seasons of the UK one. That means HD episodes, all in one place. The get all of The Office UK series however, you might want to consider using a using a VPN to go via the above US option with Hulu. The bang for buck you get will be enormous and you'll be able to access it wherever you are without being geoblocked.



Stream The Office in the UK

From £7.99 a month at Amazon Prime Instant Video

If you're trying to watch The US Office online, Amazon Prime Instant Video is the place to go in the UK. All nine seasons are available there and it'll easy and convenient to add to any existing Amazon account. Prime Video also offers the show in HD so you can see Office antics in a clear form, because, you know, its the year 2020. Watch The UK Office from £8.99 a month with Now TV

Prefer the original UK version of the show? The UK Office is available over on Now TV instead. A much shorter show, there are only three seasons to get through here. Like the above streaming option, the show is available in full HD on Now TV but you'll have to fork out a few more quid for the pleasure, unfortunately.

Stream The Office online in Australia

How to watch The Office from anywhere else

