How to watch the Google Stadia Connect GamesCom press conference

Following on from a day of cheeky press conferences for Gamescom 2019, there's a shiny new Google Stadia Connect event coming your way. The upcoming game streaming service is doing a little briefing to talk all about, well, games. Who'da thunk it, eh? You can catch the whole thing right here as soon as it begins today at 10 am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6 pm BST.

We've had a few Google Stadia streams to date, giving us details on the games, the controller and more, plus our Google Stadia hands-on gave us an idea of how it works and where it's headed. It's still a fairly confusing proposition for gamers, even though we have a few details on practical details like how much Stadia will cost for the Premium membership, when you can get it, and what sort of games will be on Stadia beyond Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal . Sort of.

This second Google Stadia Connect is set to be all about the games again. Beyond confirming more third-party games that you'll be able to play on your browser or phone or smart refrigerator or whatever, the event could also be the chance for Google to reveal what its internal Stadia Games and Entertainment division is working on. All we know about the group is that Star Wars Battlefront and Assassin's Creed boss Jade Raymond is heading it up, which is cool, but it would be even cooler to see what strange video game magic Google can conjure up with the power of the cloud.

Check out everything big in games and entertainment this week with our latest Release Radar video: