How to build a streaming setup for less than $100

If you're thinking about streaming but it feels impossible to start because everything is just too expensive then fear not, as we have produced this, our guide to building a streaming setup for less than $100. This is a collection of some great budget products that'll have you able to broadcast yourself and your gameplay for less than that magical three-figure mark. However, if the products below don't really tickle your fancy then we have also provided some guidance on what to look for when buying your gear on a budget.

Before continuing, we are assuming that you already have a capable gaming setup and you're now just looking to start live streaming. This means we have found all of the best gear for streaming for gamers, but we haven't included things like headsets, actual machines and monitors.

When referring to streaming gear, the bits we specifically mean are a webcam, microphone, a ring light, and even a green screen. Although a green screen is not needed to stream, you can still pick one up alongside everything else for less than $100 combined - which is pretty cool. And if you have a bit more budget to work with and want some further guidance then check out our thoughts on where to save and spend on a streaming setup.

Webcam

When looking for a webcam for streaming on a budget, you want to ensure that you look at two key factors: the quality, and the frame rate that the webcam is able to capture. Before investing in a higher-cost webcam make sure you know what quality and frame rate you will be streaming in based on your internet speed and PC's power and capability.

Most streaming platforms support HD, meaning you'll want to go for a camera that captures in at least 720p. You could also opt for 1080p - however, these will obviously come at a higher price point.

You'll also find that you'll typically be streaming in either 30fps or 60fps depending on your internet and PC. You can pick up webcams that capture in either of these framerates. 60fps will come at a higher price point but will ensure a smoother picture.

For a budget webcam, we recommend the Logitech C270.

Logitech C270 | $21 at Amazon

You can currently pick up this HD camera for just above $20 which is an amazing price. This webcam not only shoots in 720p but also captures 30 frames per second making it a perfect budget option. It fits right on top of your monitor so you don't need any other mounts or tripods, saving you an extra pretty penny.



Microphone

You'll likely find that a good quality microphone for streaming is harder to find on a budget. There are many great options close to the $50 mark making it one of the more expensive items on our list. When looking for a budget microphone it's always worth listening to test videos before purchasing to ensure you know what the input sounds like.

A feature you may want to stay on the lookout is built-in noise suppression - which means background noises will be filtered out. Another feature that may be important to you is an onboard mic-mute button, especially if you live with other people. Being able to mute at the touch of a button is extremely useful when you're live.

The microphone we recommend you pick up is the Razer Seiren Mini.

Razer Seiren Mini Streaming Microphone | $48 at Amazon

This microphone is a piece of dedicated streaming kit. It comes with a built-in stand, meaning you don't need a separate arm. After personally using this microphone for two years, I would recommend it highly as it captures your voice in great quality and has an Ultra-Precise Supercardioid Pickup Pattern meaning it focuses on your voice rather than other sounds in the background.



Ring Light

It can be hard to find lighting that works for you as it depends quite highly on your surroundings. When first starting out it can be easier to use natural light because low and behold - it's free! Well, I mean it doesn't require any further investment. But not everyone is able to stream while the sun is still up or have their set up near a window.

A ring light can help you make your budget webcam appear much higher quality so they're worth investing in if you cannot use natural light. Things to look out for are space you might need, as some of them come on tripods whereas others are clip-on.

You also want to look out for light settings, depending on whether or not you want warm or cool light and what brightness level you might need.

Clip on Desk Light Xbuyee | $9.99 from Amazon

This light allows you to clip it to your desk rather than having to find space for a tripod. It has a fully adjustable gooseneck, meaning you are able to have your lighting positioned exactly where you need it. It also has three warmth settings and 10 brightness settings. All for under 10 dollars!



Green Screen

A green screen is by no means essential for streaming - I broadcasted for years without one at all. But they really elevate your setup, allowing you to hide your background and add cool effects to your stream.

When looking for a green screen, the main things you want to look out for are whether or not it needs a stand, what the material the actual screen is made from, and the size of the screen.

Budget options usually mean picking up something pop-up - which is very small, or avoiding a stand altogether and just mounting it to the wall. Personally, we think the best option is to mount the larger screen to the wall so that way you have a smaller chance of your screen failing on you or malfunctioning during a stream.

Our recommendation is the MOHOO 6x9ft green screen.

MOHOO 6x9FT Green Screen | $20.99 at Amazon

Opting for this option will mean you will have to mount the screen to a wall or something similar behind you (this could be a door or even hanging it from the ceiling). The material is anti-wrinkle and dust resistant and finished along the edges to prevent tears. For just over $20, it's hard to find an alternative of this quality.



Capture Card

Aiming for one of the best capture cards will be tempting, but they are by no means essential as most people are able to stream straight from their PC or consoles. However, capture cards allow you to remove some of the pressure from your graphics card so if you have a lower-end machine then using one can really help.

The best capture card for those on a budget is Nvidia ShadowPlay, which is free.

Nvidia ShadowPlay | Free at Nvidia

This is an included capture card software that comes with any Nvidia graphics card above the GTX 650 series. The system requirements for this card are extremely low meaning no matter what machine you have, you will find that you can run this inbuilt capture card.



In total, all of these products come to a grand total of $99.98 showing that you are able to pick up some great options and build yourself a great streaming set up for under $100. This doesn't even consider any discounts on these products, meaning if you come across a price cut you'll spend even less.

