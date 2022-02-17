Horizon Forbidden West PS5 quietly boasts gyro aiming with the DualSense controller

Horizon Forbidden West actually features gyro aiming for Aloy's bow thanks to the PS5 DualSense controller.

In a recent tweet, Tiwtter user hypedomi, who's had early access to the game, revealed and demonstrated the gyro aiming capabilities for Aloy's bow in Horizon Forbidden West. You can see the player rotating the controller round as Aloy's aim follows its motions around the screen.

I wish you all a happy #HorizonForbiddenWest launch day tomorrow! A quick PSA before you start playing: There's an awesome new gyro aiming option buried deep in the setting menu.It makes aiming SO MUCH EASIER. Please give it a try. It really changed the way I play the game. pic.twitter.com/1VVoHMjjaDFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Note, however, that the player has "exaggerated" their movements with the PS5's controller in the first half of the gameplay clip, for some unknown reason. Skip to the second half of the clip, where Aloy battles an enemy Watcher, to get a better sense of just how responsive the gyro aiming is in Guerrilla's new game.

To activate this gyro aiming with the DualSense controller, you apparently need to head "deep" into the settings menu of Horizon Forbidden West. The tweeter doesn't give any other clues as to where you can expect to find the settings for the aiming, but if we had to venture a guess, it's probably in an option relating to gameplay or accessibility.

Horizon Forbidden West launches tomorrow on February 18 for both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn takes Aloy on an entirely new adventure to a brand new part of a ruined America, and for why we called it "nothing short of phenomenal," you can check out our full Horizon Forbidden West review.

Head over to our full upcoming PS5 games guide for a complete look at all the other PlayStation exclusives launching throughout the coming year.