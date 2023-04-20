Horizon Forbidden West players are getting emotional reuniting with Lance Reddick in Burning Shores DLC

Horizon Forbidden West players are getting emotional after seeing the late actor Lance Reddick in the Burning Shores DLC.

As highlighted in a couple of posts on the Horizon subreddit, players have found themselves unexpectedly sentimental when reuniting with Reddick's character Sylens in the newly released Burning Shores DLC. The actor played a large role in both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, and had a smaller part in the latter's DLC due to Aloy going off on a brand new adventure in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

"Anyone find it difficult or tear up a bit when hearing Lance Reddick's voice again in Burning Shores?" One Reddit user (opens in new tab) shared, "For some reason hearing Lance Reddick’s voice reprising his role as Sylens and send Aloy off to the Burning Shores was tough, to say the least, and made me kind of sad." This Horizon fan certainly isn't alone in this sentiment as several others agreed in the comments of the post.

Another fan in the subreddit (opens in new tab) has suggested that developer Guerrilla should add some kind of tribute or monument for the actor in Burning Shores. According to the comments of this post, the actor does get a special mention in the DLC's credits, however, it is assumed that the game was too late in development when Reddick passed away for the team to add anything players can interact with in the game.

When the news broke that Reddick had passed away on March 17, 2023, Guerrilla did share a statement , but it would still be nice to honour the actor's life by giving fans somewhere in the game to go to pay their respects. Horizon fans could also take a similar approach as Destiny 2 players who, shortly after the actor's passing, gathered in-game to pay tribute to Reddick who played Commander Zavala in the MMO.