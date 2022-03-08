Horizon Forbidden West leads PLAY’s review special

We’re currently in the middle of one of the busiest gaming seasons we’ve had in a long time, so it’s only fitting we dig into them as much as possible in PLAY #12. Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring lead this issue, as part of the huge 32-page mega-section. Plus, there’s loads more going on in PlayStation’s future.

Horizon Forbidden West

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve had quite the wait for Horizon Zero Dawn’s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, and the game itself is just as massive. Hitting both PS5 and PS4, it’s on the former it really shines. Guerrilla's Decima engine is a technical marvel, and if you want to see some of the most detailed and amazing environments and models around you’ll want to grab this. As for the rest of the game? It’s a bit more of the same. But we get into what that means and why that might still excite you in our huge review.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: Future)

Like Horizon, the other huge release in this issue is also an open world. But in quite a different way. Evolving Dark Souls into a wider environment results in a very different beast, and while it’s rougher around the edges than Horizon, its ambition makes it feel like little else before it. Journeying across the dark fantasy world (which George RR Martin contributed towards), it’s a brutal quest that feels like your own. Also, I love the screenshot that's the main image here taken by yours truly. The visuals in this series are always on point in times like these.

GhostWire: Tokyo

(Image credit: Future)

As for full-on PS5 console exclusives, next on the menu is GhostWire Tokyo, from some of the same developers behind Resident Evil. We perform a séance on this issue to explore the world of ghosts and yokai, and tell you just why these action-packed exorcisms throughout modern day Tokyo are so compelling. And yes, ghost cats sell you food. 'nuff said.

Moss Book 2

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t worry, there will be plenty of news about PSVR2 to come, but as we wait the release of the beefed up new hardware there’s no reason to let your older PSVR gather dust. Moss Book II is giving more than enough reason to strap it back onto your face, and we talk to the developers about how they’re continuing to push the technology that powers their immersive, mousey quest.

Granblue Fantasy Relink (and more previews too)

(Image credit: Future)

With PlatinumGames having handed off development duty, Granblue Fantasy Relink has returned from the shadows with a hefty new update (and a 2022 release date target). Based on the mobile sensation that boasts some former Final Fantasy talent, this console hack and slash version looks like plenty of fun, especially in co-op. We also bring you hands-on impressions across the likes of Mina The Hollower, Mask Of The Rose, Rumbleverse, and beyond.

Bizarre but brilliant big Bungie buyout

(Image credit: Future)

We never thought we’d see the day when PlayStation would acquire the Halo devs (especially considering they shrugged off previous deals with both Microsoft and Activision), but here we are. Just as Destiny 2’s huge Witch Queen expansion lands, we analyse just what the new partnership means for both companies, and why the two seem to be set on continuing to operate mostly independently.

(Image credit: Future)

