Horizon Forbidden West & Burning Shores are heading to PC with new features in just a couple of months

PlayStation has announced that Horizon Forbidden West is hitting PC in just two months' time.

On January 25, PlayStation confirmed that the release date for the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel on PC, coming almost two years after it originally launched on PS5 . The new edition of the game comes with the Burning Shores DLC as well as a range of exciting PC-specific features. Thankfully, we don't have to wait as long to get our hands on it as Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is set to release on March 21, 2024.

Alongside news of the release date, PlayStation released a blog post detailing all of the new things heading to the PC port. For starters, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will have unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, and "a broad range of performance-enhancing technologies," including NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation.

As the blog post reveals, the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West has DirectStorage for quick loading times. It will also come with ultra-wide support which is exactly what you want whilst exploring the forbidden west. Displays are supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide, and even 48:9 resolutions - allowing players to spread the adventure across three screens.

Finally, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will feature customizable mouse and keyboard controls, plus "extensive" controller support including Steam Input support. If you were envious of PS5 players with their DualSense controllers and adaptive triggers, the good news is that you can play the PC version with the same controller to make shooting arrows and melee combat feel even more immersive.

You can pre-order Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition via Steam and Epic Games from today, with Sony offering several bonuses including an exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint, two special outfits, two special weapons, an in-game Resources Pack, and more.