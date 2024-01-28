Hollow Knight Silksong's agonizingly long road to release might actually be an accidental stroke of genius

Last year, during GamesRadar+'s Big In 2023 feature series, I predicted Hollow Knight: Silksong would launch at some point in the year ahead. With the headline ' Hollow Knight Silksong will probably release this year – and that's all the hype it needs ', I argued that the mere prospect of getting our hands on the next slice of Team Cherry's long-awaited Metroidvania was worth more than trailers, teasers or, you know, any official communication that we could pour over or speculate upon.

Clearly, I missed the mark. 2023 has been and gone and we're pretty much none the wiser with regards to, well, just about anything pertaining to Hornet's starring role in the kingdom of Pharloom. To say we've had little since Silksong's gameplay reveal at E3 2022 is an understatement, with the last substantial update dev-side coming via this social media post on May 10 last year, declaring the once proposed "first half of 2023" release window wasn't happening.

As we now stare into 2024 without a Silksong-shaped compass or map, your guess is as good as mine as to when we might hear more. What I will say, though, is that the swell of like-minded Metroidvania games that have since entered the fray have inadvertently raised the stakes for Silksong – both making the long wait easier, and also setting the stage for what is surely set to be another best-in-class showing from Team Cherry.

Over the gate

Big in 2024 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ is exploring the most anticipated video games of the year with Big in 2024, with new articles dropping every day throughout January.

As a big fan of the original Hollow Knight, I'm as excited to get my hands on the next step as anyone. But in the last year alone, I've been thoroughly impressed with so many other Metroidvanias, that I've found myself longing for Silksong a little less than before. While a little rough around the edges, The Last Case of Benedict Fox posed an interesting premise with its detective-styled multi-dimensional problem solving – and what that game may have lacked in depth, it definitely made up for in visual appeal. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown marked a watershed moment for the enduring series, giving the franchise its second major reinvention while introducing it to a new genre entirely. I wasn't so hot on The Lost Crown's story, but its adept understanding of what makes Metroidvania games work – in both their loudest and quietest moments – more than impressed me.

Worldless was another gem that stole my attention last year, dazzling with its unique and minimalist sci-fi aesthetic, while breaking my brain with its hectic rhythm combat. If ever there was a Metroidvania game that could be described as something that shouldn't work but totally does, it's Worldless. And then, not only my favorite Metroidvania game of last year, but one of favorite games of the year in general, Blasphemous 2 delivered a masterclass in how to build upon a great idea and push the boundaries of an established genre further than expected.

Of course, the very fact that I've spent two paragraphs praising other games within a Hollow Knight: Silksong feature speaks volumes for how little new information is out there right now. The irony of this is not lost on me. But neither is my hope that Silksong does in fact land at some point this year, and when it does, it enters the ring following some really strong genre stablemates; not necessarily competing against one another, but instead raising the profile of the genre at this moment in time. We've seen similar situations across survival horror and RPGs in recent years, and it definitely feels like the Metroidvania space is enjoying the same at the moment – with Ultros, The Mobius Machine and Tales of Kenzera: Zau still to come in the months ahead.

Let's be clear: Hollow Knight Silksong has spent years generating distinguished hype among its fervent fanbase, but for it to (hopefully) enter the scene in the midst of a mini-Metroidvania renaissance? That's an accidental stroke genius from Team Cherry and everyone else involved in the scene.