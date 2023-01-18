Hogwarts Legacy voice actor issues statement after casting backlash

One of the lead actors in Hogwarts Legacy has issued a statement affirming their support of trans people after backlash following their decision to appear in the game.

Sebastian Croft, who provides one of the two available voices for the game's main character, tweeted in response to a now-restricted post from a pro-trans account, saying "I was cast in this project over three years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with. This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling's views."

I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with. This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe whole heartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men. https://t.co/QTAMClZDdaJanuary 14, 2023 See more

"I believe whole heartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men. I know far more now than I did three years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next three. I'm really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T."

Croft is arguably best known for his role in Heartstopper, a Netflix adaptation of a series of graphic novels following the relationship between two British schoolboys. The novels, and the Netflix series, have been praised for their LBGT representation.

Croft's decision to work on Hogwarts Legacy appears to have been seen by some to work against the positive impact of Heartstopper. Others have pointed out that Croft appears to have engaged with other JK Rowling projects since his casting, having attended the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play last year, and that the author's comments about transgender people date back more than three years.

Those defending Croft's decision have highlighted his advocacy for a number of LGBT+ causes, and suggested that the actor, who was 17 or 18 when cast, may have been legitimately unaware of Rowling's comments at the time he took the job.

Last week, Avalanche Studios announced the Hogwarts Legacy cast, headlined by Simon Pegg as Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. Also announced was Croft's counterpart, Amelia Gething, who provides an alternative voice for the main character.

