Hideo Kojima met up with Nic Cage, and now I desperately want him in Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima's latest celebrity pal is Nic Cage, and I can think of no-one I'd prefer to see make a Death Stranding 2 appearance.

Kojima tweeted a couple of photos taken with Cage earlier today. Taken at Kojima's studio alongside its menacing mascot, two things strike me in particular about this picture. The first is Cage's undeniable drip - the kind of look that no-one but him could pull off, but that you never doubt coming from him.

The second is Kojima's lapel pin, which seems to be Cage's blood-splattered visage from 2018's Mandy. I have to assume that that was a gift from his new actor friend, because turning up to this meeting already sporting the badge is quite the power play.

With our dear Nicholas Cage.

Kojima hangs out will all kinds of famous people all the time, so there's no reason to believe that this is anything more than a courtesy visit (or a Kojima-shaped spin on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), but I so hope it is. There's nothing I want more than to see Nic Cage in Death Stranding 2 - can you imagine this most bombastic of Hollywood icons paired with Kojima's predilection for ridiculously larger-than-life personalities?

We already know that Death Stranding 2's cast is headed up by Elle Fanning, and that Kojima-pals including Guillermo Del Toro, Lea Seydoux, and Norman Reedus were a notable part of the original game. That's in addition to the various Death Stranding cameos that appeared in that game, which included scans of people like Junji Ito, Conan O'Brien, and Sam Lake. The door is wide open for Death Stranding 2 featuring Nic Cage, and I desperately, desperately want to see how that plays out.

